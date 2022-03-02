FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three companies have submitted bids to serve as the city of Fort Wayne’s solid waste and and recycling collection contractor.

Republic Services, Waste Management, and GFL all submitted bids before Wednesday’s deadline. The bids are below:

The companies bid on the following items:

*Base bid – cart limit trash collection and recycling collection

*Alternate bid #1 – cart limit plus three bags of trash collection and recycling collection

*Alternate bid #2 – unlimited trash collection and recycling collection

*Additional trash cart collection

It’s not immediately know which company will win the bid. Current state law requires municipalities to accept the lowest bid, but legislation that would authorize a city to enter into a contract for the collection and disposal of solid waste through a request for proposals is on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Mayor Tom Henry’s office said it would work with City Council, the Board of Public Works, and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to review the bids. From there, one bidder will be selected and the city will work to negotiate a contract.

Once an agreement is in place, the contract will be submitted to the Board of Public Works and City Council for final review and approval.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock has told WANE 15 that City Council would scrutinize the new trash and recycling collection bids “very, very carefully because all of us have seen the repercussions of the Red River contract.”

The city expects to have a new trash and recycling collection contractor in place on July 1.