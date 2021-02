FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne rapper has released a new song to honor the victims of violent crime in the city.

Suppressor Hercules released his new song ‘Heavens Above Fort Wayne’ earlier this week. The song calls for an end to gun violence, and peace in Fort Wayne.

In the song, the rapper names recent homicide victims.

The song has garnered thousands of views on YouTube.

WARNING: Song contains explicit lyrics.