Hundreds gather at Calhoun and Wayne streets during BuskerFest in downtown Fort Wayne on May 21, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city.

A new ranking would seem to agree.

Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation.

The study used “47 key indicators of recreation-friendliness” to rank the 100 largest U.S. cities, including “accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, the quality of parks and the weather.”

Fort Wayne was 91st in the amount of parkland across the city, 90th in percent of the population with walkable park access, and 89th in swimming pools per capita. It scored high in tennis courts per capita (32nd), but low (81st) in bike rental facilities per capita.

The best cities for recreation, according to WalletHub, were Las Vegas (1), Orlando (2) and Cincinnati (3).

Indianapolis came in at No. 88 in the rankings.

