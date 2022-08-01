FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered.

Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.

It’s the fourth time in five years Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the country’s cheapest city to live (2018, 2019, 2021).

Ryan Bell, the principal strategist at Niche, said Fort Wayne scored high with low housing costs.

“To take the number one spot, Fort Wayne had to have strong performance in several factors we take into account for the lowest cost of living rankings,” said Bell. “In particular, housing and rental affordability in comparison to incomes in the area, are Fort Wayne’s strongest factors for affordability this year.”

Fort Wayne’s median home value is $121,600 and the median rent is $777, while the median household income is $51,454, according to Niche.

A Forbes report on the ranking quotes one resident: “Fort Wayne is a lovely place to visit and live. I’ve lived here for six years now and still haven’t seen everything. It’s family friendly and just friendly in general. It’s a small city compared to most, but there’s much to do. It’s full of history and rivers.”

To view the rankings, click here.