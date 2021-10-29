Fort Wayne raising hope for Hope House at annual Hopeloween costume party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People in Fort Wayne are getting into the Halloween spirit a little early and dressing up to raise money for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House.

The Hopeloween costume party returned to Punch Films after the pandemic forced the in-person event to turn into a virtual event last year. The fundraiser helps to keep the cost low for families staying at the Hope House while their children are in the hospital.

“We ask for a minimum donation of $10 a night to stay at Hope House but we will never turn anyone away for an inability to pay. So it’s just so important to have those donations to support the house, the operations there, to provide meals and all of those things,” said Kylee Shirey, board president.

In addition to Hopeloween, the organization held a “Boo Baby Contest.” Babies representing companies and individual babies across Fort Wayne competed against each other for the title of Cutest Boo Baby. For $1 the public could vote for their favorite baby. The contest along raised over $10,000.

Hope House has multiple locations in Fort Wayne:

Lutheran Hope House offers 10 private family bedrooms with baths are available at Children’s Hope, as well as shared areas including a kitchen with a fully stocked food pantry, a library with Internet access, a relaxing television lounge, exercise room and laundry facilities.

offers 10 private family bedrooms with baths are available at Children’s Hope, as well as shared areas including a kitchen with a fully stocked food pantry, a library with Internet access, a relaxing television lounge, exercise room and laundry facilities. Dupont Hope House has four private bedrooms, a fully stocked kitchen, a family room, laundry facilities and community bathrooms.

has four private bedrooms, a fully stocked kitchen, a family room, laundry facilities and community bathrooms. St. Joseph House has four private bedrooms, kitchenette, family room, laundry facilities and community bathrooms.

For more information on Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, visit the organization’s website.