ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – A local radio station has been recognized on a national level– not for the first time.

On Friday, STAR 88.3 (WLAB) was named the Radio Station of the Year across medium-sized markets in the United States. The station was honored at the Christian Music Broadcasters Awards Dinner in Orlando, Florida.

Among the station’s winning qualifications was their community involvement, citing annual events like the Adoption Celebration and United Front Christian Faith.

Another year into the pandemic in 2021 and we saw God continue to shine through STAR 88.3! We are humbled and in awe of his presence and guidance in this outreach. We all had to set a new pace and begin serving in a new way as we focused on creating a space that was inclusive to everyone. Many of the partnerships this past year are bigger than numbers at a concert. We are pursuing Kingdom connections that impact the masses one person at a time. We’ve never been more involved in the community and are uniting with other organizations that have the same passion to serve and bring cultures together. It’s something we’ve never seen before on this level. We can feel the city exploding with opportunity and STAR is called to be in the middle of it.” Melissa Montana, CEO and president of STAR 88.3

They won the same award in 2017, 2013 and 2009.

The Fort Wayne-based station plays contemporary Christian music on FM frequencies that reach parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.