FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.

103.9 Wayne FM will begin exclusively playing Christmas music Friday at noon. The station made the announcement Friday morning.

“We started receiving messages weeks ago asking when we would start playing Christmas music,” said JJ Fabini, program director for the station. “Then, we went online earlier this week and asked our listeners when THEY wanted us to start, and the response was overwhelming. 99% of the responses said they wanted us to begin right away, so, here we are. It seems like people are really looking forward to getting into the Christmas spirit as soon as possible this year.”

103.9 Wayne FM said it will play classic Christmas tunes as well as modern holiday hits.

It’s not clear when the station will switch back to its regular offering.