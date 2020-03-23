Fort Wayne radio station to play Christmas music for some ‘relief’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The spread of the coronavirus has many in need of a little cheering up, and one Fort Wayne radio station has an answer: Christmas music!

WAJI MAJIC 95.1 announced Monday it will exclusively play Christmas music from 9 p.m. until midnight each night this week. In a statement, the station said “the world is dealing with a lot of uncertainties right now, and WAJI, MAJIC 95.1, is providing some help in de-stressing.”

Station Operations Manager Capt. Chris Didier said he hopes the music will improve morale.

“It’s just a little something we wanted to do as a way to provide some relief from all of the heavy news we’re all dealing with every day,” said Didier. “Christmas music is like comfort food. It makes us feel better. It’s something we love.”