FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Barely two weeks after storms left many in the area without power, members of the Fort Wayne Radio Club participated in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise.

Since 1933, the field day has been organized to test ham radios and establish lines of communication with amateur radio operators all over the country- and in Canada- to prepare for events like storms that could knock down cell towers or cut power for an extended period of time.

Amateur radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.

“Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” a spokesperson of the club said.

The club met Saturday and Sunday at Jefferson Township Park.