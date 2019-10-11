Fort Wayne radio broadcasters host benefit for colleague

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne area radio broadcasters are joining together to help one of their own.

Steve “Tiny” Michaels, who has worked with nine different local radio stations over the past few decades, lost his leg to diabetes.

“You know what? I have been humbled by the output of the community and my friends putting this benefit together, Michaels said. “I know that all the local radio stations including a couple I’ve never worked for actually are promoting the benefit and I certainly appreciate that.

The group is meeting at the Mizpah Shrine Center from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is welcomed.

More details are available on the event’s Facebook page.