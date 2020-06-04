Fort Wayne protesters react to new charges in George Floyd death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Protesters reacted to the news that three more officers would face charges in the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

People in Fort Wayne protesting the death of Floyd were happy to hear new charges come down for the four Minneapolis police officers who were detaining him at the time of his death.

“They knew it was wrong, they should’ve stepped in and helped George and nothing happened so what’s happening is needed,” said Traneisha Gentry.

The news was bittersweet, as protesters said it is a step in the right direction but not the end of the journey.

“As much as I am so much happier that people are actually looking into this, it’s still not enough,” said Gabriel Mills, who has protested in front of the courthouse for four days. “This might be one incident in particular, there are so many other lives that have been affected by this, so many other people that have been killed.”

“I want a safer world for my brother, my cousins, my father, just any black person,” said Gentry.

“Change doesn’t just happen overnight,” said Jacob Bowden, who has protested the last three days.

“Just ’cause you charge one many, there’s so many that are getting mistreated and racially profiled every day.”

NAACP Branch 3049 president and 1st District County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell said the next step is opening up the conversation.

“Let’s go to the grassroots, the folks that are out there holding up the signs, the folks that are out there on the frontlines,” said Curry-Campbell, who added that political leaders and law enforcement will need to be at the table with protesters in order for real change to be discussed.

“Ban the use of the knee holds, choke holds, chemical weapons, the use of force, creating a state-wide local citizen review board with subpoena power,” said Curry-Campbell. “We’ve given them some ideas of things that we can do, conversations that they can have.”

Conversation is something that will happen in Fort Wayne on Thursday. Resist Fort Wayne has organized a peaceful march with Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and possibly Mayor Tom Henry. The organization said the march will spark a dialogue between protestors and local leaders to create lasting change in the community.

The demonstration starts at the Allen County Courthouse at 4:00 p.m. and will then march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.