FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Specific projects to improve the city of Fort Wayne were named Thursday, made possible with more than $22 million in state funding.
A local income tax supplemental distribution from the state was announced in May. Proposed projects include investments in neighborhoods, infrastructure and the riverfront.
Neighborhoods:
- Pontiac Streetscape Phase II – $2.4 million
- Neighborhood park playgrounds – $2 million – Lawton, McMillen, Kettler, Foster, Bob Arnold Northside, Tillman, Turpie Playlot, Kreager, Gren, and Boone
- Pontiac Street Market – $500,000
- Strategic property acquisition in southeast Fort Wayne – $500,000
- Neighborhood street trees – $500,000
- Neighborhood improvement grants – $300,000
- Neighborhood Health Clinic sidewalk – $275,000
- Irish Town common area landscaping as part of the Packard 2030 Plan – $100,000
Riverfront:
- Riverfront Phase II Tree Canopy Trail – $2 million
- Strategic property acquisition – $2 million
- Urban Trail – Superior Street – $1.875 million
- Riverfront gateway and wayfinding signage – $1.5 million
- Demolition of Pepsi property near the riverfront – $750,000
- Headwaters Park splash pad – $300,000
Infrastructure:
- Railroad overpass structural work and beautification – Harrison and Fairfield area – $2 million
- LED streetlights – $2 million
- I-69 overpass welcome signage – $750,000
Public safety salaries, as part of the requirement through the local income tax supplemental distribution, are planned for $2.1 million.
The mayor’s administration is working with city council to bring the planned initiatives to fruition, the release said. The additional appropriation ordinances and projects are scheduled to be discussed at the city council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8.