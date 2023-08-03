FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Specific projects to improve the city of Fort Wayne were named Thursday, made possible with more than $22 million in state funding.

A local income tax supplemental distribution from the state was announced in May. Proposed projects include investments in neighborhoods, infrastructure and the riverfront.

Neighborhoods:

Pontiac Streetscape Phase II – $2.4 million

Neighborhood park playgrounds – $2 million – Lawton, McMillen, Kettler, Foster, Bob Arnold Northside, Tillman, Turpie Playlot, Kreager, Gren, and Boone

Pontiac Street Market – $500,000

Strategic property acquisition in southeast Fort Wayne – $500,000

Neighborhood street trees – $500,000

Neighborhood improvement grants – $300,000

Neighborhood Health Clinic sidewalk – $275,000

Irish Town common area landscaping as part of the Packard 2030 Plan – $100,000

Riverfront:

Riverfront Phase II Tree Canopy Trail – $2 million

Strategic property acquisition – $2 million

Urban Trail – Superior Street – $1.875 million

Riverfront gateway and wayfinding signage – $1.5 million

Demolition of Pepsi property near the riverfront – $750,000

Headwaters Park splash pad – $300,000

Infrastructure:

Railroad overpass structural work and beautification – Harrison and Fairfield area – $2 million

LED streetlights – $2 million

I-69 overpass welcome signage – $750,000

Public safety salaries, as part of the requirement through the local income tax supplemental distribution, are planned for $2.1 million.

The mayor’s administration is working with city council to bring the planned initiatives to fruition, the release said. The additional appropriation ordinances and projects are scheduled to be discussed at the city council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8.