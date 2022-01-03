Fort Wayne priest removed for ‘serious boundary violations’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne priest has been removed from priestly ministry due to “serious boundary violations with an adult,” the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said.

The diocese said in a statement that it received “credible allegations” against Father Eric Burgener, the parochial vicar of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, on Dec. 6. Details about the “serious boundary violations” were not released.

As a result of the allegations, Burgener was removed as parochial vicar of Saint Vincent and as a hospital chaplain, and was banned from performing public ministry.

“With this very difficult and painful news, we ask for prayer for one another, our church, our diocese, and most especially, all of those who are directly involved,” the diocese said.