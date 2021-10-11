Fort Wayne priest named new chaplain for Bishop Dwenger

Father Luke Okoye was named the new chaplain for Bishop Dwenger High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger High School has introduced a new chaplain, days after the school’s previous chaplain was charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Bishop Dwenger Father Luke Okoye is the school’s new chaplain. Okoye was ordained in the Diocese of Awka in Nigeria in 2001. Bishop Dwenger High School said Okoye also has experience as a university chaplain.

Okoye is also a priest at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church off Aboite Center Road.

School chaplains oversee Mass, provide counseling, and organize certain school events at Catholic schools.

The announcement comes after Bishop Dwenger’s previous chaplain, Father David Huneck, was charged with sexually abusing a minor in a case involving two females. Huneck resigned from his post as the school’s chaplain and as a pastor in Columbia City once the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend became aware of allegations involving sexual abuse.