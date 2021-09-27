Fort Wayne priest accused of sexual misconduct with minor resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Catholic priest has resigned from his duties following an allegation he sexually abused a minor.

According to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, on Sept. 19, the diocese was made aware of an allegation that Father David Huneck was engaging in “sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.” No specific details about the alleged abuse were released.

Huceck had served as pastor of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, and as chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne.

After it received the report, the diocese said it notified the Department of Child Services of the allegations and forwarded the information to local police.

Huceck then resigned from his posts, the diocese said.

WANE 15 has reached out to Fort Wayne Police to learn more.

“The diocese is following the Church’s required protocols from the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People for responding effectively, appropriately, and compassionately to all allegations of sexual abuse of minors,” the diocese said in a statement. “We are committed to providing a safe environment for all people, especially the young and vulnerable.

“The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend extends our heartfelt prayers to all who are affected by this news and stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused.”

Huneck has not been charged with any crimes as of Monday.

The diocese said it was “ready to cooperate” with investigators. It said it would be “inappropriate” to make any further comments on the matter at this time.