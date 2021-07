FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Pride Festival is back again this year after losing a year due to the pandemic. This year’s plans are bigger than ever.

The festival is on Friday and Saturday at Headwaters Park. The march is canceled this year to insure the safety of everyone. Tickets are $5 a day and kids 12 and under are free. More information on the event and what to enjoy can be found here.