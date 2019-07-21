Fort Wayne Pride Festival 2019 set to celebrate Stonewall’s 50th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands are expected to flood Headwaters Park starting Friday for an annual festival that showcases love, acceptance and of course pride.

Fort Wayne Pride Festival 2019 is July 26th and 27th. This year’s theme is Stonewall 50, in honor of the Stonewall riots in 1969.

Throughout the festival you’ll be able to find educational opportunities, live entertainment, vendors, beer and food, and a kid’s area.

Friday’s hours are 8 p.m. until midnight. Saturday the festival will be going on from 12-12. Admission is $5, but kids 12 and under are free.

At 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, the 8th annual Pride March steps off, in front of Headwaters. There’s no registration to participate, everyone is welcome.

For more information, click here.