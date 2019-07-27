Fort Wayne Pride Celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots

Fort Wayne’s 2019 Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. The plan is to make the weekend a commemoration to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Riots in New York.

Those riots, widely credited as the start of the modern day LGBTQ rights movement, started when in June of 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a known gay bar. The police arrested people in the bar for being gay, something that was illegal at the time in the United States. The raids sparked days of riots as the LGBTQ+ community publicly fought for protections and rights from the government for the first time.

“”I think sometimes, especially the younger generation, it’s easy to think about how much easier we have it now instead of reflect on how difficult it was back in that time and how hard people had to fight for us to get to where we are,” said Fort Wayne Pride Director Nikki Fultz.

Longtime volunteers hold the events of Stonewall in high regard.

“The Stonewall Riots were the uprising and the beginning of pride,” said LGBTQ Ally Penny Aker who is volunteering at her fifth Pride festival. “That’s what we’re celebrating is 50 years of people coming together for our community, for the LGBTQ community, and we continue to rise today.”

Aker went on to say Stonewall inspired Pride events all over the world to be a place where people can be themselves.

“Oh my gosh, it is wonderful here<” Aker said. “Everybody is just free and open to be who they want to be, and it’s a wonderful place, and I love just interacting with all the people.”

Fort Wayne Pride Fest continues through Saturday night. The full schedule can be found here.