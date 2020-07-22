Fort Wayne Pride 2020 canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the country and the difficulty of stopping the spread among large, closely gathered groups, Fort Wayne Pride 2020 has been canceled.

The festival was originally set for July 24-25, but in early June, it was postponed until Sept. 25-26 amid the virus threat. The situation has only worsened, though.

“Because of all of the work required for the festival, we cannot extend our wait any longer,” said the Fort Wayne Pride Board of Directors in a press release. “We understand how important Pride is for our community and have not taken this decision lightly.”

Fort Wayne’s 23rd Pride festival is now scheduled to be held July 23-24, 2021.

A press release said Fort Wayne Pride will still work on producing smaller, safe events, and will keep their Giving Back Initiative in place for the next few months.

Visit fwpride.org for information on local resources for the LGBTQ community.