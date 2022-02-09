FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another big road projecting coming in Fort Wayne -the Bluffton Road Bridge overhaul.

Wednesday, Fort Wayne’s engineering team hosted a formal meeting city hosted a meeting to tell the public what to expect when.

Currently the Bluffton bridge is rated a four which is a poor rating. The bridge is safe to drive on, but has a load limit of 12 tons. The bridge was built back in the late 80s. Some of the improvements include the replacement of the bridge beams and deck. The plan also include widening the sidewalks with lookout points.

City engineers are hoping that once this new bridge is complete it will last for about 75 years. With construction, headaches come for people who must travel in that area.

“It will be down to one lane. Each direction during construction allowed one half of the bridge to be constructed at a time,” said Patric Zaharako, Fort Wayne’s city engineer. “So, there will be much more delay time. The main thing is remember to be patient. And the most important thing is to arrive home safe each night. If it takes another minute or two, please be safe on your drive home.”

Overall, the project will cost between seven to eight million dollars. This is a federal project where the state pays 80 percent, and the city pays 20 percent. The timeline is tentative, but the funding for the bridge is expected to be available from the year 2024 to 2025.

The bridge is anticipated to be complete late spring 2026.