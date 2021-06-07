Fort Wayne presenting All-America City pitch on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is making its claim for the distinction of being named an All-America on Wednesday.

Since 1949, the award recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges. Fort Wayne was named as a finalist in February and has previously earned All-America City honors in 1983, 1998 and 2009.

The public is invited to a virtual viewing party Wednesday, Jun. 9 at 11:50 a.m. as city leadership pitch to the National Civic League’s judging committee.

Fort Wayne also participated in the National Civic League’s virtual Cultural Entertainment Showcase. The public is invited to view the videos and vote on their favorite. Fort Wayne’s submissions are titled: