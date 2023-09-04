FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With temperatures rising once again, the city of Fort Wayne is finding ways to help residents stay cool with altered trash pickup schedules and cooling stations.

GFL will start collecting trash at 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday instead of the normal start time of 6 a.m. Because of Labor Day on Monday, trash and recycling collection is pushed back a day for the entire week.

Three cooling stations are available Tuesday and Wednesday. You can cool off at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Weisser Park Youth Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., or the Salvation Army on Clinton Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rescue Mission also has an indoor shelter open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. regardless of holidays or the weather.