FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From craft beer festivals to dinosaurs at the zoo and everything in between, Fort Wayne and the surrounding area have a multitude of activities set for this weekend that cater to people of all ages.

Here is a guide to some of the events happening in and around the Summit City this weekend:

Saturday

Allen County Marketplace: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – This event will feature artisans, crafters, boutiques, farmers market, direct sales, delicious eats and more.

Project 216 Meat Packing Event for Ukraine: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Volunteers can come and help pack meals or donate meals to support Ukraine refugees.

DSANI Buddy Walk: Starts at 9:00 a.m. – The DSANI Buddy Walk is an acceptance walk and celebration that honors the accomplishments & abilities of our friends with Down syndrome.

Grabill Country Fair: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. – This popular annual festival, which attracts 100,000 visitors, began in 1973 by the Grabill Chamber of Commerce and offers plenty of food and entertainment

Clothes for Joes Grand Opening: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Clothes for Joes is a charity organization that provides veterans with daily essentials such as clothes, shoes and toiletries at no cost.

Dino Days at the Zoo: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – This event will be filled with the scientific study of animals, an archeological dig, wild Dinosaur Encounters and more. This event is free with zoo admission.

Fort Wayne Arts Festival: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – An estimated 10,000 people each year attend the festival and immerse themselves in offerings from over 40 local and regional fine artists.

A Magical Adventure by The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne: noon to 4:00 p.m. – This event will have over 10 interactive stations for people of all ages to enjoy including a face painter, ballet performances, a petting zoo, a build your own ratatouille and ice cream sundaes station, craft vendors, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, food, snow cones and more.

Brewed IN the Fort: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – This craft beer festival at Headwaters Park will feature dozens of breweries from Fort Wayne and across Indiana. Tickets must be purchased beforehand as there will not be tickets sold at the gate.

2022 Dinner on the Diamond: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – This event is an annual fundraiser that supports at-risk youth and includes food, beverages, entertainment and a lively auction.

Sunday