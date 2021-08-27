Fort Wayne Post Office to hold job fair at Ivy Tech Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Post Office is holing a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, located at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

All COVID safety guidelines will be observed including face coverings and social distancing, the United States Postal Service (USPS) said.

There are currently openings for city carrier assistants (CCA) ($18.51 per hour), rural carrier associates (RCA) ($19.06 per hour), assistant rural carriers (ARC) ($19.06 per hour), Postal Support Employee (PSE) mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour) and mail handler assistants (MHA) ($16.87 per hour).

USPS said letter-carrying applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. They must also have at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger in the U.S.

Rural carrier positions may require the use of applicant’s own personal vehicle which must be suitable for use, USPS said. They must be available to work on an as-needed basis.

The Postal Service also has several career positions available. Tractor trailer operators (TTO) ($23.74 per hour) and automotive technicians ($47,471 per year).

USPS said that most non-career positions have possible career tracks with great health and retirement benefits.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

Anyone who plans to attend the job fair can bring their own laptops or devices loaded with their own wi-fi or hot spot (Internet service not provided by Postal Service). USPS said it will “assist as much as possible with creating a candidate profile and searching for vacancies.”

“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities,” USPS said.

Those interested in USPS jobs but who cannot attend the Job Fair can find information online at Careers – About.usps.com. After completing the online application, click the “Save” tab and electronically submit the online job application.

USPS is recommending that applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. USPS is an equal opportunity employer. The Postal Service encourages applicants to check our website regularly for updated openings and information.