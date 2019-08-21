Fort Wayne Post Office holding 2 job fairs to hire mail carriers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Post Office will hold a pair of job fairs this week to hire mail carriers.

The post office is now hiring rural carrier associates and assistant rural carriers. Soon, it will hire city carrier assistants and holiday positions.

To help interested applicants 17 and over apply for a job with the U.S. Postal Service, the post office will hold a job fair Thursday from noon until 4 p.m. at Centennial Station at 2525 Independence Drive and Friday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Main Post Office at 1501 S. Clinton St.

Postal service employees will be on hand at both job fairs with information on how to complete applications. Videos that describe jobs in the postal service will also be shown.

Rural carrier associates earn $17.78 per hour, while assistant rural carriers earn $17.78 per hour on Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only. Each of the positions require two years’ driving experience, and a good driving record. City carrier assistants will earn $17.29 per hour. Holiday jobs will be posted at the end of the month.

The positions are non-career positions that offer limited health benefits, but usually lead to regular full-time employment with the postal service. Regular full-time postal service employees earn retirement pension, Thrift Savings Plan enrollment, Thrift Savings Plan matching from USPS, health benefits, vacation and sick leave.