FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The city of Fort Wayne’s pools and water playgrounds will open for the season soon.

The city said Northside and McMillen pools will open for the season on Saturday, June 4. The pools will each be closed one day a week due to staffing shortages, the city said.

Northside Pool will be open for public swim from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and closed Monday. McMillen Pool will be open for public swim from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and closed Sunday.

A free swim for youth with disabilities will be held weekly on Saturday from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Northside Pool.

For more information about special swim programs, lessons, season passes and pool/pavilion rentals, visit www.FortWayneParks.org.

The nine area Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m. They are located at the following parks: