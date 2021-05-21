Fort Wayne pools, water playgrounds set to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne pools and the city’s water playgrounds will open for the season soon.
The city said Friday that Northside and McMillen pools will open for the season on Monday, June 7. Northside will be open daily for open swim from 12:30–5 p.m. and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 p.m. McMillen will be open daily 1:30–7 p.m.
Fort Wayne’s nine Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m. They are located at the following parks:
Promenade Park
202 W. Superior Street
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Franklin School Park
1903 Saint Marys Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events
Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Rd.
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 North River Road
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm