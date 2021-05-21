Fort Wayne pools, water playgrounds set to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne pools and the city’s water playgrounds will open for the season soon.

The city said Friday that Northside and McMillen pools will open for the season on Monday, June 7. Northside will be open daily for open swim from 12:30–5 p.m. and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 p.m. McMillen will be open daily 1:30–7 p.m.

Fort Wayne’s nine Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m. They are located at the following parks:

Promenade Park

202 W. Superior Street

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Franklin School Park

1903 Saint Marys Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.

Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Rd.

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 North River Road

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm