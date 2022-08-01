FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end.

McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m.

The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools.”

With McMillen closed early, those with memberships will be welcome at Northside through Saturday. Northside Pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30-5 p.m.

The city’s nine water playgrounds will remain open. They are located at: