Fort Wayne police ‘working to confirm’ reports of outside instigators coming to city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is dedicating “extra resources” to planned protests this weekend amid rumors of “outside instigators” coming into the city.

Over the last few days, WANE 15 has received numerous questions about rumors of outside protesters coming into Fort Wayne to escalate protests.

Protests against racism and police brutality have taken place in Fort Wayne since last Friday. After demonstrations became violent and destructive Friday and Saturday nights, protests have been peaceful since Sunday, and a Unity March including Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Police and protesters was held Thursday.

Will the peace continue into the weekend? The police department released this statement Friday afternoon:

Many of the media has been asking about outside instigators coming into Fort Wayne for this evenings protest. While we have received information about this we have no confirmation about it as of yet. We are working to confirm. We are prepared this weekend like we have been for the week. We do have extra resources due to the longevity of this situation and the heat. We are remaining low key and have hopes that things go peacefully as they have since Sunday. However, if people see police deploy into the protest area we are asking protesters to exit the area to avoid any chaos and possible trouble.