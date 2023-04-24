FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and a candlelight vigil at the Allen County Courthouse seeks to pay tribute to victims and survivors of violent crimes.

The Victim Assistance Program of the Fort Wayne Police Department is hosting the vigil, which the public can attend Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Police explained early intervention helps prevent further victimization and involvement in the criminal justice system, thus addressing the cycle of violence and restoring hope for the future, according to the release. The theme of the vigil is “Survivors’ Voices; Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

The goal is to bring awareness to the needs of crime victims and the importance of helping victims rebuild their lives, the release said.