FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As more people enjoy Fort Wayne’s three rivers, the need to police the waterways has also grown.

That’s why the Fort Wayne Police Department plans to add a boat patrol in 2023.

“It would be a seasonal unit primarily when there’s special activities in the downtown area,” said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, FWPD Public Information Officer.

Increased recreation on the rivers could keep officers present beyond special events, Webb added.

When weather doesn’t permit or there’s not much going on, those officers would patrol other parts of the city.

“Enforcement would be on the low end of what we’d be doing,” Webb explained. “It’d be a lot of interaction and public safety type activities.”

Webb said officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are spread across the state and are not always available in Fort Wayne.

When asked if this would be considered a plumb assignment, Webb laughed.

“I don’t know. That’s gonna be interesting to see what kind of officers are going to gravitate towards this. We’re in the process now of gauging interest. I mean, there’s a lot of training that’s involved. You’d have to do at least a minimum one week water rescue course and there’s other certifications that you would have to get.”

Webb said the department is still researching the best boats for the job.