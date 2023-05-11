FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man police say had warrants for his arrest was taken into custody early Thursday morning after barricading himself inside of a home for nearly five hours.

According to Fort Wayne Police, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics unit went to a home in the 500 block of Lawton Place just north of downtown Fort Wayne around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to serve a search warrant.

According to police, one of the suspects inside the home had warrants for dealing methamphetamine and violation of probation. Police also believed the suspect was possibly armed with guns.

The suspect refused to exit the house after repeated announcements, according to FWPD, and was considered a barricaded subject. Around 11:45 p.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were called to the scene to assist.

The suspect exited the house and was taken into custody just before 1:30 Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.