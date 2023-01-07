FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning.

Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital, and it’s unclear what happened to her, according to the release. No further details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact FWPD or use the P3 Crime Stoppers app.