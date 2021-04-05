Fort Wayne Police searching for missing woman; Silver Alert issued

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued as Fort Wayne Police search for a missing woman.

Alisha Rochelle Chilton, 32, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Chilton is described as a Black female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is mute and walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design, and white and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information on Alisha Rochelle Chilton is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1336 or 911.