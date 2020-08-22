Fort Wayne Police searching for missing boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing child. Police are trying to locate 10-year-old Trystan Case.

Police said he was last seen in the area of 5700 Kelso Lane around 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Kelso Lane is located in the northwest area of the city, near the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Hillegas Road.

Case is described at 4’10” tall, weighing 85 pounds, and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light green t-shirt, light colored shorts and teal Nike tennis shoes.

Case has a scar on his scalp above his right ear.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said it is concerned about Case due to his age and length of time he has been missing.

A formal Statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police immediately at (260) 427-1222 or 911.