FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 79-year-old woman.

Sarah Gray is missing from Potawatomi Drive in Fort Wayne. She is 5 feet, 3 inches and 130 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long dark coat and possibly a hat.

Police said she recently moved from Arizona and does not know anyone in Fort Wayne.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gray should call 911.