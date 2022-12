FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jaiden Blakely has been found.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was looking for a missing child.

11-year-old Jaiden Blakely is a black male, 4’6″, 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Blakely also has braces.

Blakely was last seen at the Renaissance YMCA just after 3 p.m. Friday. He was also seen wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants.