Fort Wayne police search for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for Janet Leininger, a missing 72-year-old woman.

Leininger is a white female, 5'4" tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She has short gray hair. She was last seen wearing dark pajama pants with rainbow skulls, a red shirt, and possibly no shoes.

Leininger was last seen around the 1100 block of Third Street near St. Marys Avenue. Police say the family is trying to find a photograph to share. If you believe you may have seen Leininger, you're asked to call 911.

