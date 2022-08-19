FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing early Friday morning.

Abigail Madisen Swager, 21. was last seen downtown at around 1:45 a.m.

She’s described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and

100 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights.



Investigators are asking anyone with information about Abigail’s location to contact the Fort

Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3

Tips” app.