Adriana Mendez has been found by FWPD.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 10-year-old girl who went missing from a Fort Wayne home early Thursday has been found safe.

Adriana Mendez was last seen around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Berwyn Lane, just northwest of South Hanna and Lafayette streets.

A Silver Alert was issued for the girl, who was described as “endangered.”

Around 7:15 a.m., then, police said the girl had been located, “and is safe.”

No other information was provided.