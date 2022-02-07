2 shot outside gas station on Hessen Cassel Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting outside the Shell gas station at 4181 Hessen Cassel Road.

Around 10:50 Monday night, the station clerk called 911 and said two people entered the store and said they were shot.

Medics took both men to a hospital in serious condition. Once there, doctors downgraded one of the victims to life-threatening.

According to the preliminary investigation, the men were sitting in a vehicle on the gas station lot when a suspect approached on foot and fired several shots into the vehicle. Both victims were able to exit the vehicle and get inside the station to ask for help.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and nearby businesses. They hope to learn more once they’re able to interview the victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (STOP) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.