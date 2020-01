FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department and other agencies responded to what dispatchers called a “suicidal threat” in the parking lot of Fort Wayne International Airport Saturday.

Officers were first called to the area around 12:04 p.m.

Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that several lanes were blocked off as police attempted to make contact with the subject.

