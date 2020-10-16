Fort Wayne police release description of man in attempted abduction of girl in Aboite Township

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are asking for help in finding a man believed to have been involved in the attempted abduction of a girl in an Aboite Township neighborhood Monday.
According to police, the incident took place at around 1:40 p.m. in the area of the 4400 block of Isleview Cove in the North Shores subdivision located just southwest of the intersection of Aboite Center Road and Coventry lane west of I-69.
The following is a description provided by police:
- White or Hispanic male in his 30’s
- Black hair
- Smaller gauge style earrings
- Possible stitches or some type of scar on his hand
- White hooded sweatshirt with sleeves cut around the elbow
- Blue jeans
- Blue Nike shoes
Residents in the area who have surveillance cameras are asked to view video from at least two hours before and at least one hour after 1:40 p.m. Monday to see if there’s anyone matching that description.
If so, they should contact police at 427-1201. Residents who may have seen anything around that time that might be helpful in the investigation are also asked to contact police. People can remain anonymous if they want to.