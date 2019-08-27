Fort Wayne Police officer under investigation, department says

Fort Wayne Police Officer Andrew Beck is promoted to the rank of sergeant in June 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police officer is under investigation, the department has confirmed.

Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in a short news release Tuesday afternoon that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating Sgt. Andrew Beck. Indiana State Police are assisting in the investigation.

What it involves, is unclear. Rosales-Scatena said she could not “relay the type of investigation it is without possibly hindering the case.”

“At such time when we can divulge what the case involves,” Rosales-Scatena continued, “we will do so.”

Beck is on military leave and currently not working in any police capacity with the Fort Wayne Police Department, Rosales-Scatena said.

Beck was recently promoted to sergeant in June 2018.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for comment, but we have not heard back.