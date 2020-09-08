Fort Wayne Police officer under investigation after being found in parked car

An off-duty police officer was found down in a parked car in the 1800 block of Lathrop Drive.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The off-duty actions of a Fort Wayne Police officer are being investigated by Chief Steve Reed’s office. The officer was found in a parked car last week.

Fort Wayne Police responded just before midnight to a report of a ‘man down’ in a vehicle late Thursday night in the 1800 block of Lathrop Drive. The road dead ends at a Fraternal Order of Police lodge near West State Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers arrived on scene and found the off-duty officer in a car that appeared to have been parked along the road.

“After consultation with commanders about the situation it was determined that at the time there was not sufficient evidence for an arrest,” Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena told WANE 15.

What potential arrest could have been considered was unclear, but ‘man down’ calls are commonly used to report someone who has been found incapacitated.

The decision to not arrest the officer was not the end of the situation. The incident was turned over to the department’s Internal Affairs for a review. As a result of that process, no other details have been made available, such as the officer’s name or his condition at the time of the incident.

“Although an arrest was not made it does not negate the seriousness of any situation involving an off-duty officer,” Rosales-Scatena added. “We do not take these matters lightly and this incident will be investigated internally.”