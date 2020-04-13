Fort Wayne Police officer tests positive for COVID-19; now back on duty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said Monday.

The officer, who was not named, was “displaying some symptoms” of the virus and was not feeling well, and went into self-quarantine last month. The officer was later tested and confirmed positive for the virus, the department said.

After receiving medical care, the officer reported back to duty on Monday, the department said. The officer was symptom free for “the appropriate period of time” as prescribed by medical professionals, the department added.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has no other confirmed coronavirus cases, the department said.

“We continue to use all precautions and equipment we can to lessen the exposure our officers have to this virus,” the department said.