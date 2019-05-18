Fort Wayne Police officer surprises teen at birthday party

He has always wanted to be a police officer and on Saturday a Fort Wayne teen got quite the surprise when a real officer showed up at his birthday party.

Fort Wayne Police Sergeant Jim Seay made it out to Elijah Cooper’s 13th birthday party. And he brought him a gift – a glass framed collection of Fort Wayne Police Department patches.

Elijah’s mom set up the surprise.

She is a single mom and said she could not get him a big gift this time. Knowing her son wants to be an officer, she reached out to Fort Wayne Police and invited them to the party.

On Saturday Sgt. Seay went to Elijah’s party, on his day off, and spent some time with him.

“It just speaks volumes to kids his age when someone takes the time to actually come out and say hey, thank you for inviting me to your birthday party,” Sgt. Seay added.

Elijah said talking to Sgt. Seay reinforced his goal of becoming an officer.

“I want to be a cop to help people, like, if someone is lost help them like that,” Elijah explained. “Or if someone needs help physically, you know, help them. Or if someone is trying to hurt them, stop the person from doing that. I’ve always wanted to do something like that.”

A little bit later in the afternoon, four more officers showed up to Elijah’s party. They also brought him gifts and tossed a football with him.