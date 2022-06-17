FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for helping finding a missing woman.

Trina Banks, 48, was last seen Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park. She was wearing a white T-shirt, purple jogging pants and red tennis shoes.

Trina Banks

Banks has brown hair that was last seen styled in a ponytail and green eyes. She’s 5’8″ tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

She has a medical condition that requires prescription medication and walks with a cane. Both her medicine and her cane were found in the park.

Anyone who knows where Banks is should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or (260) 427-1336 or call 911.