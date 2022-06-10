FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About twenty minutes after Fort Wayne Police Department sent out a Public Safety Alert Friday night asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old boy, the department sent another notice saying the boy had been found.

The notice didn’t say how or where he was found. Police dispatchers told WANE 15 that the boy was found safe.

The first alert said Isaiah Dettmer was last seen around the 1600 block of Forest Park Boulevard wearing a gray Looney Tunes shirt, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike shoes.

Isaiah has his hair in dreads pulled up on the top of his head.

If anyone sees him or know where he is, call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222.