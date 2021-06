FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a pair of vehicle fires outside Mad Anthony Brewing Company.

A person called 911 to report the fires around 3:15 a.m. on Friday near the local restaurant. Two vans parked behind the building are badly damaged. Investigators were still present when WANE 15 dispatched crews to the scene.

Investigators were unable to provide any additional details on the fires.